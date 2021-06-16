Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Trading Up 6.4%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.28. Approximately 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 196,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

A number of analysts have commented on OMP shares. TheStreet lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

