Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oatly Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

OTLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 27.82 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of 19.99 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

