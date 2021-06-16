Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
OTLY stock opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 19.99 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00.
Oatly Group Company Profile
