Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.92.

OTLY opened at 27.82 on Monday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 19.99 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

