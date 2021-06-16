Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after buying an additional 68,323 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

