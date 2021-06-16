Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Olin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

