On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

On Track Innovations stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,830. On Track Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 64.80% and a negative return on equity of 126.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and a complete Payment System as a Service (PSaaS).

