OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoSec Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.25.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

