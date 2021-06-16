Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $302,617.68 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $302,617.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ooma stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of -212.00 and a beta of 0.40. Ooma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ooma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ooma by 98.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OOMA. B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

