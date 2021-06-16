Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.64 million.Ooma also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.080-0.100 EPS.

Shares of OOMA stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 285,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,882. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.77.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $656,139.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,735,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,519 shares of company stock worth $2,662,174 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

