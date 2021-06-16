Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $256,250.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,567 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

