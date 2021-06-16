OptionRoom Trading 22.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $151,269.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00059833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00144268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00180981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00943138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,251.71 or 1.00080801 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

