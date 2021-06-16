Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $73,128,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,491,996.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock worth $625,629,100 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

