Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $32.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $814,652.57 and approximately $32.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,838.82 or 1.00174293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00346863 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00443345 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.44 or 0.00811014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00085817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

