Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,138,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

OBNK opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

