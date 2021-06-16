Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 237,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBNK. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 39,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

