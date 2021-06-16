Ormeus Ecosystem Price Down 10.6% This Week (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $470,352.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00143095 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00179652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.01 or 0.00944457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,623.64 or 0.99938299 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem launched on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

