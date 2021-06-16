Oshkosh Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.46 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.36.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

NYSE:OSK opened at $127.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.89. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after purchasing an additional 236,925 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.3% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.