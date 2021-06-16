Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 55,855 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 501,630 shares.The stock last traded at $14.76 and had previously closed at $14.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

