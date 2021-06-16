Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 55,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 501,630 shares.The stock last traded at $14.76 and had previously closed at $14.58.

OR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,988,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.8% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,877,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after buying an additional 1,241,009 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,897,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,583,000 after purchasing an additional 840,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

