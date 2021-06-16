Osisko Gold Royalties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,449 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,616% compared to the average volume of 201 put options.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,014,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after buying an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

