Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.95

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.95 and last traded at C$17.90, with a volume of 200367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.48.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.35.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at C$208,343.57.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.