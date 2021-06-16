Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 726,727 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 242,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,811,000 after buying an additional 23,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,048,361 shares of company stock worth $206,388,017.

Outset Medical stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -9.95. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

