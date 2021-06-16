Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,326.73

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,326.73 ($17.33) and last traded at GBX 1,310 ($17.12), with a volume of 236705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,288 ($16.83).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -167.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.36.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

