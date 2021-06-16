Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

OXSQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,760.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

