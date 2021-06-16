Oxygen (OXY) 1-Day Volume Hits $451,681.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $100.47 million and approximately $451,681.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,098,267 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.