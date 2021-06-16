P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.01. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $61.71, with a volume of 11,434 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $353.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

