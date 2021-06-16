Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.22

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 3463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

