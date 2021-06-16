Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 368.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

PTVE opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pactiv Evergreen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

