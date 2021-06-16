Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,247,549 shares in the company, valued at $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 58,179,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,800,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion and a PE ratio of 130.53. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

