Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,231,000 after buying an additional 1,490,490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,689,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,939,000 after buying an additional 254,075 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Shares of FE opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

