Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 273.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

