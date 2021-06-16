Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 175.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Eastern Bankshares worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.73.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

