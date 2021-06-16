Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Marten Transport worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $187,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.