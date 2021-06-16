Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

