Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,899 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,899 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

