ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.31. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 121,009 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

