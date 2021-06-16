Pathway Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 131,036 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,000. Roblox comprises approximately 47.1% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 563,295 shares of company stock worth $54,070,897.

RBLX stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. 937,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,130,850. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

