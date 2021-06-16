PAYCENT Market Cap Tops $127,165.94 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $127,165.94 and approximately $236.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00765988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.44 or 0.07695398 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

