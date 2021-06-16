PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 872.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.76. The stock had a trading volume of 621,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.99. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.30 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $315.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.