PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 74.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 77,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $269.58. 287,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.30 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $316.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.99.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

