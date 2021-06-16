PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,975,500 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 8,814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55. PCCW has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
About PCCW
Read More: What Is an EV Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.