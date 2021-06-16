PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in May

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,975,500 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 13th total of 8,814,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 281.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF remained flat at $$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55. PCCW has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $0.66.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

