Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 95.14% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.63.

TSE PPL traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 158,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,315. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$26.77 and a 1 year high of C$41.53. The firm has a market cap of C$22.63 billion and a PE ratio of -47.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

