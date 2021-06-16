Peony (PNY) Trading 32.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Peony has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $8,123.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00056945 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,219,145 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.