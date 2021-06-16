PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.96. 188,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.