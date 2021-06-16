Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.55

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.
In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
