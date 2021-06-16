Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.55

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.55 and last traded at $76.41, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

