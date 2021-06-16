Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Trading 0.2% Higher

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. 4,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:PDOT)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.