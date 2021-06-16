Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) Short Interest Update

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAIC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PAIC stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Petra Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petra Acquisition by 1,103.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petra Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Petra Acquisition, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

