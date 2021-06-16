PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 451,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PetroChina by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in PetroChina by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

NYSE:PTR opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Equities research analysts predict that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR).

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.