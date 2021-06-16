Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEY. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.80.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.64. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$1.63 and a 1-year high of C$7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.31.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,992.55. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.52, for a total transaction of C$234,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,487 shares in the company, valued at C$459,575.24. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock worth $507,338 over the last 90 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

